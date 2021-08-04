BREAKING: ELECTRIC PICNIC IS OFF

By Carmel Hayes

ELECTRIC Picnic 2021 is officially OFF.

Laois County Council has refused to grant a licence for the event, planned for the last weekend in September.

In a brief statement released shortly after 5pm today, the council said:

“Laois County Council has today made the decision to refuse a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event at Stradbally, Co Laois.

“The decision has been made following the most up to date public health advice made available to the Council from the HSE.

“Furthermore, it is noted that under current government measures for the management of Covid-19, events of this nature are restricted to an attendance of 500 people only.”

The licence refusal, which was expected, follows months of controversy and speculation over whether a festival for 70,000 fans should be allowed to go ahead while the Covid cloud remains.

There was widespread opposition to the EP21 plans, particularly in Stradbally which suffered 18 devastating virus deaths in Droimnín nursing home at the height of the pandemic last January.

All 19 Laois county councillors were also strongly opposed to the festival going ahead this year. Last week, councillors called on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to provide an urgent recommendation to the council on whether the event should be given a licence to proceed.

Despite opposition, Electric Picnic organisers repeatedly insisted publicly that the 2021 event would go ahead.

Only yesterday, the EP team released a list of 12 reasons why the festival should go ahead in late September.

The promoters outlined a range of planned health and safety measures, with the festival open only to fully vaccinated people.

They argued that their proposed measures were even more restrictive than current guidelines on indoor hospitality and large sporting events.

They also highlighted Ireland’s high vaccination rate, adding that the live music and entertainment sector has suffered hugely during the pandemic and is in danger of collapse.