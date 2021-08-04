Carlow Co Council offices reopen to public

THE public offices of Carlow Co Council have reopened to the public.

From Thursday 4 August, the reception desk opened to the public between 10am and 4pm at county hall and Tullow civic offices.

The planning counter is open from 10am to 3pm by appointment only (appointments can be made by telephoning 059 9170346 or by email to [email protected]).

The motor tax public counter is open from 10am to 12.30pm daily and in McGrath hall, Bagenalstown, it is open from 10am to 1pm from yesterday (Monday).

County libraries are operating by appointment only. The opening hours are: Carlow, Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm and 2-5pm (059 9129705); Tullow, Monday to Friday,10am to 1pm and 2-4pm (059 9136299); Bagenalstown, Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 1pm and 2-5pm (059 9129703); and Borris, currently offering a Call and collect service (059 9170350).