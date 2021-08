MEMBERS of the garda road policing unit stopped a pedal cyclist on the M9.

The Kilkenny unit removed the cyclist recently after finding him travelling on the hard shoulder.

The Carlow-Kilkenny Garda Facebook page posted a photo of the offence.

“Not only is it an offence, but it was extremely irresponsible and dangerous,” they said.

The post attracted a deluge of comments, including one wag wondering was the cyclist taxed and insured.