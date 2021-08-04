Friends rally to support Carlow family after life changing news

FRIENDS, family and colleagues have rallied around a local family after they received life-changing news.

The Buggy family from Killeshin are being supported after mother-of-three Elaine had unplanned brain surgery and medical treatment.

Husband Ray, who works at Autolaunch in Bagenalstown, has been at home caring for Elaine and their three young boys.

Autolaunch colleagues have put their shoulder to the wheel to raise funds, while a GoFundMe page has also been set up.

On Sunday Ray’s friend and colleague Tommy Maher organised a charity football match at Ray’s home club Ballinabranna GFC. Tommy, who’s from Ballon, said there was great support for the family at Autolaunch and wanted to help at this very difficult time.

The family lives in Killeshin, but Ray is originally from the Ballinabranna area, while Elaine, a healthcare worker, is from Laois.

“They are terribly nice people,” said Tommy. “My heart goes out to them.”

Approximately 500 people are employed at Autolaunch and two teams were picked for the match, which was billed as ‘Carlow’ v ‘Laois’.

“It’s not an All-Ireland, I was telling the lads, just a way to raise a few bob for the family,” said Tommy.

Clonmore referee Eamonn Doyle officiated the ‘lively’ proceedings, while Ballinabranna GFC provided refreshments.

Donations were taken on the day, while each player also made contributions. A ‘Help the Buggy Family’ GoFundMe page has also been set up and so far around €10,000 has been raised, with donations still coming in.

Ray’s colleagues also organised a donation box at Autolaunch as well as a cake sale, which has raised several thousand euros.

The donate page can be accessed here.