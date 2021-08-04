Yellow weather warning issued for entire country

Wednesday, August 04, 2021

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for the entire country from Thursday morning.

The thunderstorm warning was issued by Met Éireann on Wednesday afternoon and will take effect at 6am on Thursday.

The forecaster is predicting “thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail”. There are also warnings of potential localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning is set to remain in place until 7pm on Thursday evening.

A similar warning is also in place in the North, with a yellow thunderstorm warning issued for all six counties from 1pm-10pm on Thursday.

A second yellow warning has also been issued for the North from 10am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

Looking forward to the weekend, Saturday is expected to be windy with isolated thunderstorms, while more showery conditions are on the way for Sunday. The highest temperatures over the weekend are due to be in the region of 15-19 degrees.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Organised events of up to 200 people permitted says Government amid calls for clarity

Wednesday, 04/08/21 - 8:55pm

Niac: Vaccinations for children a step towards normal life, as 1,314 cases confirmed

Wednesday, 04/08/21 - 6:14pm

Electric Picnic organisers denied licence for September festival

Wednesday, 04/08/21 - 5:49pm