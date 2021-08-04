Yellow weather warning issued for entire country

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for the entire country from Thursday morning.

The thunderstorm warning was issued by Met Éireann on Wednesday afternoon and will take effect at 6am on Thursday.

The forecaster is predicting “thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail”. There are also warnings of potential localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning is set to remain in place until 7pm on Thursday evening.

A similar warning is also in place in the North, with a yellow thunderstorm warning issued for all six counties from 1pm-10pm on Thursday.

A second yellow warning has also been issued for the North from 10am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

Looking forward to the weekend, Saturday is expected to be windy with isolated thunderstorms, while more showery conditions are on the way for Sunday. The highest temperatures over the weekend are due to be in the region of 15-19 degrees.