Communions and confirmations should not got ahead in Carlow – Bishop Nulty

Communions and confirmations should not go ahead in Carlow until official guidelines allow according to the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin.

Bishop Denis Nulty is asking parishes to abide by current official guidelines in a statement published on the diocesan website on Thursday.

However, the bishop said parishes could begin to plan for sacraments if it adhered Covid guidelines.

It follows a decision by a handful of bishops and the Archbishop of Dublin to permit the celebration of communions and confirmations.

Bishop Nulty made the call in light of the “great sacrifice” that people have made and the prospect that restrictions on communions and confirmation would likely ease soon.

“I saw, with great pride, the many young people who queued this past weekend at the walk-in vaccination centres to avail of their first dose of the much needed vaccine. Such was the turn out that we drew the attention of other nations. We have done so much as individuals, as parishes, as communities, as counties and as a country. Better days are, we all feel, within touching distance.

“In this context, and in a recognition of the great sacrifice we have all already undertaken, I am asking parishes to continue to abide by current official guidelines.”

Supporters of holding the sacraments have claimed there is contradictory messaging about gatherings including the disputed recent Merrion Hotel gathering attended by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

Bishop Nulty referenced this unease and paid tribute to the efforts in parishes over the pandemic.

“I recognise, too, the deep frustrations brought about by conflicting messages of permitted gatherings in so many different contexts. Borne of this, where parishes feel that they can begin to plan for sacramental celebrations I ask that they ensure that they do so in a manner that protects the safety of all and do so in the context of the recommended guidelines for sizes of gatherings for that time.

“Our churches, our people, our priests, our parish volunteers have done everything possible to make sure that we can gather in prayer safely throughout this pandemic. Our parishes, our priests, our parents, our children can be trusted to do nothing that will undo the good that has been done.

“I recognise, and deeply appreciate, all that has been, and continues to be undertaken to ensure that safety is a priority for all as we journey together through this pandemic.”