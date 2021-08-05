HSE announces locations and times of walk-in vaccine centres this weekend

Following the success of the walk-in Covid vaccination centres around the country over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed first-dose jabs will again be offered at some centres this weekend.

Health officials said they were “blown away” by the uptake of walk-in vaccinations, with over 30,000 doses administered last weekend.

Here are the locations and times for the walk-in vaccination centres operating this weekend:

Carlow

Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-12.15pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9am-12.15pm.

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 4.30pm-8.30pm and Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm.

Clare

West County Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Cork

Cork City Hall: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.

Mallow GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-3pm.

Clonakilty GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 1pm-3pm.

Bantry Primary Care Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3.15pm-4.30pm.

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-4.30pm.

Dublin

Aviva Stadium: An AstraZeneca second-dose walk-in clinic will be open on Saturday, August 7th 2pm-4.30pm for people who received their first AstraZeneca dose more than four weeks ago. First dose vaccines will not be available.

O’Reilly Hall, UCD: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-5pm.

Citywest Convention Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3pm-6.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 3pm-6.30pm.

National Show Centre, Swords: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and 1.45pm-6pm.

Galway

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-2pm.

Galway Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre: Sunday, August 8th, 10am-11am.

Kerry Sports Academy: Saturday, August 7th, 9.15am-11am.

Kildare:

Punchestown Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 9.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Laois

Midlands Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 9am-4pm.

Leiteim

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Unit: Sunday, August 8th, 9am-5pm.

Limerick

Limerick Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm.

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-5pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.

Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 12pm-4pm and Saturday, August 7th, 12pm-4pm.

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 3pm-7.30pm, Saturday, August 7th, 1.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Offaly

Tullamore Court Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 8am-4pm.

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 11am-4pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.

Sligo

Sligo Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 85h, 10am-2pm.

Tipperary

Clonmel Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 1pm-4pm and Friday, August 6th, 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm.

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday, August 7th, 12.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 12.30pm-4.30pm.

Westmeath

Bloomfield House Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-5pm.

Wexford

Kilanerin Community Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-2pm.

Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-12.30pm.

More information on the locations and facilities at vaccination centres nationwide can be found on the HSE website.