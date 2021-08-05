Screwfix opens in Carlow town

UK trade supplier Screwfix recently opened in Carlow town creating a dozen jobs.

The firm, which supplies electrical, plumbing and building products, opened in the Four Lakes Retail Park, Carlow last month.

The jobs are across retail management and service assistant supervisor roles.

Despite the challenges that covid-19 has had on the retail and construction industries, the multichannel retailer is continuing to invest in the Irish market with the opening of an additional 11 stores later this year, bringing its total outlets up to 29.

Speaking about the retailers continued investment in Ireland, John Mewett, Screwfix CEO, said: “I am incredibly proud of all Screwfix colleagues for their support in continuing to provide our customers with the products they need. The growing demand for convenience has led to the opening of more stores to help our busy customers get their jobs done.

‘‘We know that time is money for our customers and our new stores in Ireland will not only enable us to provide our customers with added convenience and certainty, but also allows us to provide even more job opportunities for local communities.”