Teenage girl (17) dies in road crash in Co Meath

Thursday, August 05, 2021

A teenage girl has died and two men are in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place on the R154 at Pelletstown, Drumree on Thursday afternoon.

The girl, aged 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a postmortem will be carried out.

A man in his 20s was brought to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

A third person, a male in his late teens, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

