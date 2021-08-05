  • Home >
Yellow weather warning to remain into the weekend for most counties

Thursday, August 05, 2021

Met Éireann has issued another yellow weather warning for much of the country.

Earlier, the forecaster put in place a thunderstorm warning for the entire country, taking effect at 6am on Thursday and lasting until 10pm.

While that warning remains, a fresh alert has also been issued for 17 counties in the Republic, beginning at 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann said “thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail” is expected, “coupled with longer spells of rain over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary”.

It is warned that heavy rain could lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions for the period of the alert which will stay in place until 9am on Saturday.

A similar warning is also in place for the six counties in the North, lasting from 4am-12am on Friday.

