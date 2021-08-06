Borris shopfronts laced with creations

BORRIS shopfronts will display the intricate creations of the Borris Lacemakers next weekend.

In conjunction with national heritage week, Borris Lacemakers will present a windows exhibition in Borris from Saturday to Sunday, 14-22 August.

Exhibits will be displayed in the windows of O’Shea’s and Joyce’s pubs and the credit union on the Main Street of the village. The exhibition will have a covid theme, with designs inspired by lacemakers’ experiences during restrictions and lockdown.

2021 marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of Borris Lace by lady Harriet McMorrough Kavanagh and the fifth anniversary of the revival by Borris Lacemakers. The exhibition highlights the success of the group and the enthusiasm and skill of its members. The exhibition includes samples from a recent collaboration with the ‘Borris Lace by Post’ project.

This project is funded by Carlow Co Council under the Arts Acts Grants Scheme 2021.