Carlow community groups receive €134,206 under ‘enhancement’

CARLOW community groups received €134,206 as part of funding under the Community Enhancement Programme.

Eighty-one local groups were among those named by minister for rural and community development Heather Humphreys, TD, and minister of state with responsibility for community development and charities, Joe O’Brien, TD as successful projects in Carlow under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.

The programme was launched in May with funding of €4.5m to provide small grants to local community groups across the country. Carlow received an allocation of €134,206 from the department under the programme. The key theme of this year’s programme is supporting groups as they reopen facilities which have been closed due to covid-19.

These could include facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

Announcing the successful projects for Carlow, minister Humphreys said: ‘‘I am delighted to announce funding for 81 local projects across Co Carlow as part of my department’s Community Enhancement Programme.

“Through Our Rural Future, I want to support locally-led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much-needed works in their area.

“I want to thank the local community development committee and the local authority in Carlow who administer the Community Enhancement Programme on behalf of my department.”

Also announcing the successful projects today, Minister O’Brien said: “The Community Enhancement Programme provides a range of invaluable small grants to help the smaller community groups and facilities that support communities at a grass roots level.

“I know that this funding is an important tool in helping these groups and we were especially conscious this year, given the impact of covid-19, that many groups would need supports to help them reopen and get back up and running fully.

“I want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities.”