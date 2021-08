THE number of cases of covid-19 in Carlow has fallen in recent times, according to latest figures.

In the Carlow local electoral area (LEA), 68 cases were reported between 19 July and 2 August. This is a drop of close to a third from the previous figure of 99 cases between 12-16 July.

Twenty-three cases were detected in the Bagenalstown LEA, while the Tullow LEA reported 25 cases between 19 July and 2 August.

Forty-nine cases were reported in Tullow and 16 in Bagenalstown on the last update.