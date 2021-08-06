Cut to food waste on the menu for local businesses

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Co Council, the local enterprise office, Carlow Tourism and County Carlow Chamber have joined forces to deliver a programme to show businesspeople how to cut down on food wastage.

The programme and supports will help to deliver a profit-led food waste management mentoring and roadmap. It will also assist with legal environmental food waste obligations that will lead to a reduction in green house gas emissions and help to reduce, reuse and repurpose food waste.

The programme involves individual company mentoring, followed by a training briefing to help guide companies to the supports available for implementation of projects that are designed to improve a company’s competitiveness.

These supports include the €2,500 Lean for Micro and the €2,500 Green for Micro vouchers, which provide up to €5,000 worth of consultancy support for each company.

The Optimisation + Programme is delivered by food waste management experts who work with SMEs to deliver food waste assessment to national standards and an estimate of financial savings potential as well as signposting and supporting companies to apply for the Lean for Micro and Green for Micro vouchers.

Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce said: “We are delighted to be working with food waste experts and the Centre for Clean Technology in Cork to deliver this essential programme that offers financial savings to Co Carlow’s food manufacturers, processors, retailers, wholesalers and supply chain SMEs.’’

The Optimisation + Programme runs from July to November.