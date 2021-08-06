Daniel releases Bastille Day accompanied by stunning video

Musician Daniel Whelan

By Elizabeth Lee

A CO Carlow musician and songwriter, Daniel Whelan, has just released a single Bastille Day, accompanied by a stunning video.

‘‘Bastille Day is a song that was two years in gestation, finished after and thanks to the Bastille Day fireworks in Paris in 2017. Contained within are questions of love, identity, and power. It moves from Dublin to France through both its sense of place and sense of scale,’’ Daniel explained.

He grew and developed as a musician and writer in the rural idyll near Rathanna, near Borris where he learned fingerstyle guitar and developed his literary taste using tradition as his portal.

‘His writing style comes in response to a stiff Catholic upbringing and an inherent desperation to outgrow its fettered approach to emotion, human nature and love,’ according to a press release. ‘Now at a point of departure, he attempts, in poetry and song, to find a place for true human experience as the waves of the digital age encroach.’

Bastille Day is the first track from his upcoming EP Beautiful Torture, which spans themes of love and loss, intertwined by subtle revelatory tones.

Daniel recorded the material in Displace Studios, Dublin, with Matthew Jacobson on drums and Conor Cunningham on bass. He collaborated with Cian Hamilton on the production of Bastille Day and subsequent EP Beautiful Torture.

The seven-minute cinematic video to accompany Bastille Day is made of old footage pieced together to reflect the frenetic energy of the song.

To hear the single, go to Soundcloud on https://soundcloud.com/user-767832827-143831734/bastille-day.

Or check out his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/danielwhelanmusic/