Death notices and funeral announcements

May Foley (née Tracey)

Phibsboro and late of Fenagh, Co.Carlow passed away peacefully 4 August 2021 under the care of the oncology and ICU departments at the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim). She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Eugene, James, Michael, Paul, Karl and Colm, sister Margaret, brother Pat, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Peter’s Church, Phibsboro this Saturday morning at 11.30am which can be viewed on the parish webcam (Click Here) with burial afterwards at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Harriet Gould (née Griffith)

Tomard, Milford, Co. Carlow, and formerly Kellymount, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on 4 August 2021, at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother of Susan, Arthur, Iris and the late Freddie and Hazel and adored grandmother of Ryan, William, Emily and Jake.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Colin and John, brother-in-law Bobby, sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Saturday at 2pm to St. John The Evangelist’s Church, Cloydagh, Carlow, (Eircode R93 T953) arriving for Funeral Service at 2.30pm (due to Covid restrictions, entry to the Church will be invite only, mourners are welcome to attend in the Churchyard).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Harriet’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.