Emergency works approved for Carlow primary school

A ceiling that fell at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairsic will be repaired after funding for emergency works was approved.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding along with approval to move to the construction phase for a project at another school in the county.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said: “I have been informed today that funding has been approved under the Emergency Works Scheme for Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc for repairs to a double heighted suspended ceiling which fell and also a review to all ceilings in the school as well. Remediation works are urgently required throughout the school.”

The Carlow TD was also informed of the approval for a construction project at another local school.

“As part of the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, Grange National School has been approved to begin building work on the construction of two Special Educational Needs classrooms.

“Both these projects are vitally important to ensure these schools are safe and maintain the high level of education that they already provide for students. I will continue to liaise with all the stakeholders involved to ensure both projects proceed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”