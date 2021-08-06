  • Home >
Four to appear in court over animal welfare offences in north Dublin

Friday, August 06, 2021

Four people will appear in court today in connection with animal welfare offences in Dublin.

The appearances are all linked to one commercial animal centre in north Dublin.

The four people and commercial enterprise have been charged with a number of offences relating to the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013, following an investigation by gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda station.

All four are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am in relation to the investigation.

