Local support for hospice continues despite the challenges of the pandemic

By Charlie Keegan

LIFE as we know it has changed, possibly forever, as Irish society hopefully emerges from the pandemic after 18 months of unprecedented restrictions.

However, the cycle of life continues and the needs and difficulties experienced by people in the community don’t stop for any virus, so services need to be maintained. Charitable organisations assisting in the delivery of these services are experiencing great difficulties. Normal meetings cannot occur, while fundraising as we knew it has almost disappeared, for the present at least. However, the generosity of the people of Carlow continues.

Local charity, the County Carlow Hospice Committee, has experienced great support from Carlovians through its counter top boxes, which are available throughout the county, and through charitable bequests given directly and through iDonate.

This support is greatly appreciated, as it allows the group to provide additional resources for equipment and patient comforts not covered by central funding.

The wonderful staff in Carlow District Hospital have continued, and will continue into the future, to provide sterling service to patients and their families at the most vulnerable time in their lives. These frontline staff have maintained the highest levels of care in the hospital unit, as evidenced by the families who have availed of the service.

In turn, families have been very generous in bequests to the committee, to allow them to do their work.

This work could not continue without the support of the many shops and businesses which display the counter top boxes on their premises and the people who donate so generously to them and all who make contributions in person and online.

Continued support for the work of the County Carlow Hospice movement is most welcome.