Rescue dog Heidi is our ‘nose’ hopeful

Nose of the year contender, Heidi, with her owner, Erin Byrne

‘When she first came to our home, she was anxious and shy’ – Erin Byrne

By Elizabeth Lee

A MAGNIFICENT German Shepherd who can smile on demand and swims like a seal is this year’s Carlow contender for the much-coveted Nose of the Year title.

Despite the Rose of Tralee lovely girls competition not going ahead again this year, the Pet Sitters Ireland annual Nose of Tralee pet competition is in full swing.

After sifting through thousands of entrants this year, the judges have whittled down the contestants to just one per county and Heidi, a nine-year German Shepherd, is Carlow’s contender.

Heidi’s owner is Erin Byrne, who is originally from Carlow town and who now lives in the Fighting Cocks.

Five years ago, Erin and her mother, the late Catherine Byrne, went to a rescue centre to adopt a dog and met Heidi.

“Heidi was four years old when we met her and she had come from an older person’s house, so she immediately loved my mother,” Erin recalled.

Erin and Heidi are now buddies and can be seen hiking in Mount Leinster or Kilbrannish, or strolling along the Barrow Track. Erin says that her canine companion, despite her size and her breed’s reputation, is the sweetest dog you can imagine.

“She’s the sweetest dog you’ll ever meet and the kindness you see through her photos is a true reflection of her personality. She smiles all the time and just loves company of all kinds,” Erin says in describing her beloved pet.

“When she first came to our home, she was anxious and shy. While Heidi had every reason to be mistrusting of humans, she welcomed us with open paws into her heart,” Erin continues. “She absolutely loves swimming and, even though she’s nine years old, she twirls and yelps like a puppy when she sees the sea. Heidi is a very clever girl and very sensitive.

“Although she doesn’t know why some people find her scary, when she realises others are afraid she’ll lay down and smile to put their mind at ease. Heidi is so intuitive and kind, you can really sense her soul when you meet her. She’s mature and just a really special girl. I think Heidi would make an amazing Nose of Tralee 2021, because she embodies the best of what dogs bring to our lives and anyone would be lucky just to meet her. Also, she smiles on command and loves the camera.”

The winner of the Nose of Tralee will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on 24 August and will receive prizes from Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MCauley Photography.

Erin is calling on all dog lovers in Co Carlow to vote for Heidi as “she’d love to bring the crown back to the town.” To register your vote and support Heidi, log on to http://wshe.es/4muKKPZn

or see the 32 adorable finalists at https://www.petsittersireland.com/final-nose-2021/.