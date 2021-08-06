Retired UN soldiers remember their deceased colleagues

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of retired soldiers from Co Carlow gathered recently to remember their colleagues in a ceremony that took place at Askea church, Carlow town.

Post 29 of the Irish UN Veterans Association held a wreath-laying ceremony to honour their deceased members at the UN monument in the church grounds.

John Kelly, secretary of Post 29, acted as master of ceremonies for the occasion, while the entire occasion adhered to covid-19 guidelines. With the national flag flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the soldiers, prayers were led by Hugh Kelly, a UN veteran.

Post 29 member James Davis, who recently passed away, was remembered in the prayers. James regularly attended the ceremony to lay a wreath for his brother, whose name is also on the monument. The group also remembered James’s wife Marlene in their prayers.

Wreaths were laid for members of Post 29 IUNVA Carlow by colleague Michael Butler and by Sgt Benny Mills in memory of deceased members of An Garda Siochána.

Other Post 29 members who had wreaths laid in their memory include John O’Sullivan, Patrick Huff, Timmy Fleming, M Nolan and James Slattery.

This was followed by a minute’s silence.

“On behalf of our chairman James Ryan, who cannot be here today, I would like to welcome all of you as we gather at this United Nations memorial to lay our wreaths and to honour the memory of those members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Siochana and field service who have given their lives while serving Ireland under the United Nations flag in the cause of peace,” Mr Kelly said.

Post 29 also paid tribute to those members of the clergy who serve with the defence forces who share the same deprivations and conditions overseas as the men they minister to.

“Peacekeeping has now become even more dangerous and more challenging, but it has also never been in higher demand. In some areas where the UN operates, the blue flag has gone from being a shield to being a target. All too often, UN personnel are targeted by armed groups,” Mr Kelly continued. “The Irish peacekeepers who have given their lives worked in difficult missions where progress in the peace and reconciliation processes is often way too slow. But their heroic effort has made a huge difference to the lives of so many people and those still serving are remembered in countries far from our borders with the greatest of respect.”

Prayers were said to honour the 92 peacekeepers who died while on duty, while Post 29’s own deceased members were remembered and prayed for.

The national flag was raised to full mast by Dan Sullivan of Bagenalstown and the Last Post reveille was sounded.

Proceedings finished with the playing of the National Anthem.

