Revenue seizes heroin worth €12m concealed in machinery at Rosslare port

Friday, August 06, 2021

Revenue has seized heroin with an estimated street value of €12.3 million at Rosslare Europort, after it was discovered concealed inside machinery.

Revenue officers detected and seized around 88 kilograms of the product, believed to be heroin after preliminary analysis, on Thursday afternoon as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The illegal drugs were discovered when a truck and low-loader trailer, arriving into Ireland from mainland Europe, was stopped and searched.

The search was carried out with Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dogs Sam and Flynn.

The product was discovered concealed in machinery being carried on the low-loader.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing, with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and in collaboration with international law enforcement partners.

Revenue is urging businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling to contact it in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

