Ye Vagabonds take to the waterways

Brothers Diarmuid and Bríon MacGloinn are Ye Vagabonds

What was always a bit of a mad idea now seems obvious’ – Diarmuid MacGloinn

By Elizabeth Lee

FOLK duo from Carlow town Ye Vagabonds are taking to the inland waterways of Ireland for their ‘All Boats Rise’ tour.

Brothers Brían and Diarmuid MacGloinn are travelling by barge, along with filmmaker Myles O’Reilly, and are performing small, informal gigs along the river Barrow and the Royal and Grand canals.

It’s an exercise in slow touring, with the brothers rejecting planes, trains and automobiles for a slow moving barge, as well as getting to know about the history, folklore and song of some of Ireland’s lesser heralded gems.

The duo, originally from Palatine, and the sons of Grania and Mike, spent their teenage years experimenting with different musical genres, including blues, when they played in a local band. They left Carlow in 2012 for Dublin, where their reputation among folk circles grew.

2020 was when the brothers should have capitalised on their success after scooping three gongs at the RTÉ folk awards the previous year, including best album for The Hare’s Lament, best folk track for The Foggy Dew and being named best folk group.

Now that a conventional tour involving a circuit of indoor venues looks as unlikely to happen as it did last year, the Glynn brothers are taking an alternative route.

“We’re so excited to get out there on this trip,” said Diarmuid. “A river tour has been a dream of ours for years, but there’s never been a more perfect time for it. Everything outdoors. What was always a bit of a mad idea now seems obvious. It’s hard to imagine returning to normal gigs after the weird hiatus we’ve all experienced, so it’s great that we’re returning with some really abnormal gigs instead.”

The pair will meet up with musician friends and acquaintances along the way such as Laura Quirke, John Francis Flynn, Cormac Begley, FeliSpeaks, Brigid Mae Power, Anja Murray, Manchán Magan, Erin Fornoff, Leo O’Kelly, Thomas McCarthy and more.

“On most tours, we see the venues and one corner of each town before we jump back into the monotony of motorways,” Diarmuid continued. “This time, it’s really about the journey, too, and it’s also time travel. Waterways are the oldest roads and time moves differently when you’re on the water.”

Filmmaker Myles O’Reilly is on board the barge with the brothers to capture their journey and encounters.

“Ever since our first video collaboration back in 2014 with Willie O’Winsbury, I’ve had the pleasure of growing as a filmmaker alongside the lads growing as musicians,” Myles says. “We have a finely-tuned appreciation for and understanding of each other’s art, which has helped us to keep creating more exploratory and ambitious works together. This project picks up from the film Seven Songs On Six Islands, when we documented a tour of several remote islands off the coast of Ireland. It’s such a natural step forward in our filmic legacy. Moving inland. The music still carried by water. Negotiating ancient veins of Ireland surrounded and immersed in uniquely beautiful and timeless nature.’’

The brothers will continue their watery tour until 7 September

