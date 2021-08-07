Calling all former Braun workers for a cuppa!

By Suzanne Pender

CALLING all former Braun workers.

Would you like to contribute your personal stories, photographs, artefacts or documents to the Braun archive?

VISUAL Carlow and Carlow Arts Festival is building an archive documenting the social history of the former Braun building.

As part of heritage week 2021, they invite anyone who worked in Braun or had other strong connections to it to a coffee morning to share your stories and memorabilia.

Their curator of learning Clare Breen is gathering material related to the factory and building and anyone with artefacts, photographs or memorabilia is welcome to bring them along. Copies can be made if you wish to keep the originals.

This event is free, but numbers will be limited based on covid restrictions.