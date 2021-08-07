Catering assistant charged with heroin dealing after drugs and firearm seizure

Tom Tuite

A catering assistant charged with heroin dealing following a drugs and firearm seizure in Dublin has been granted bail, but a decision on legal aid has been delayed.

Gardaí recovered a suspected firearm and €2,000 worth of suspected heroin following a search of two properties in Dublin 11 on Friday afternoon. Both the suspected firearm and the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis.

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his late teens, were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda station where they were detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Heroin possession

Kian Burke (18), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, was charged with possessing heroin and having it for the purpose of sale or supply to another at Barry Drive in Finglas. He was then held overnight pending his appearance at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Daniel Sweeney told Judge Cephas Power that the accused made no reply to the charges.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions being imposed. Mr Burke was ordered to sign on daily at Finglas Garda station, to stay out of the Barry area in Finglas and to surrender his passport within 24 hours.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said the youth’s family were not sure if he possessed a passport but the accused confirmed to the judge that he had one.

Bail was set in his own bond of €250, and he was ordered to appear at Blanchardstown District Court next month.

Legal aid was sought with counsel telling the court his client worked part-time in catering.

Cash

Garda Sweeney informed the court that a sum of cash was found at the time of arrest.

Judge Power deferred ruling on the legal aid application.

The man in his 30s was released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.