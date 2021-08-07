Family meant everything to Donal



The late Donal Butler

By Charlie Keegan

THE Carlow town area lost a greatly popular resident with the passing on Sunday 11 July at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) of Donal Butler, Kingswood, Pollerton.

Aged 64, Donal was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017 and over the past four years waged a brave fight against the illness. He was treated in UHW and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and was hospitalised for seven weeks before his death.

During his long illness, which he endured without complaint, Donal availed of many chemotherapy treatments and Prembrolizumab immunetherapy cancer treatment, which was fought for Donal by deputy John McGuinness and Dr Emmet Jordan. Donal retained a positive attitude to the end that he would beat the illness.

Son of the late Daniel and Molly (née Fitzpatrick), JKL Avenue, Carlow, Donal was one of a family of four – two boys, two girls, and is the first family member to pass away.

Educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow and in the local vocational school, he went to work as an apprentice mechanic with motor dealers Sam Moore & Sons, Potato Market. He suffered a brain haemorrhage during that time and, following his recovery, went to work with Braun (Ireland) Ltd, the personal care manufacturing plant on O’Brien Road.

Donal’s job description in Braun was moulding technician and he was employed at the plant for some 30 years, being a valued employee.

Having taken redundancy from Braun, Donal spent the final five years of his working life with Tesco in Tullow, working primarily at the delicatessen counter.

In all his places of employment and walks of life, what Donal Butler was noted for was his friendly, kind nature. He had a great rapport with people and was a popular man with everyone he met. Donal always carried sweets in his pocket, which he distributed to people he encountered on his walks – young and old alike.

A lifelong Manchester United football fan, Donal had been to Old Trafford on many occasions with his great friend and fellow United man, the late Michael Lawler, New Oak Estate. Donal’s son Gavin also travelled to ‘The Theatre of Dreams’ for United games and Donal loved this time spent with Gavin.

At local level, Donal was coach of the Hanover Harps soccer juveniles for a number of years.

In Carlow he was known affectionately as ‘the man with the dog’, being a familiar figure in the town walking his dogs. He kept a black Labrador named Tyson, a Springer Spaniel called Rocky, while his small Staff was named Patch.

Donal liked nothing more than to sit down in the front bar of Scraggs Alley and chew the fat with his friends, even though he did not drink.

He was married to Fiona Phelan from Graiguecullen, who first encountered him when, as a 13-year-old, she minded children in the Burrin Inn licensed premises. Donal would come into the pub for a large Coke. They quickly became an item and married on 21 March 1981 in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. As Fiona said: “We had 40 gloriously happy years together.” She recalled the friendly banter that existed between her dad, the late Paschal Phelan, and Donal over soccer – Pascal being an avid Liverpool fan.

Family meant everything to Donal and his passing has led to a deep feeling of loss within the Butler family circle and among his friends, soccer buddies and former work colleagues.

Donal was waked at home, where the rosary was led on Tuesday evening by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

His remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Wednesday morning, where Fr Little celebrated Donal’s funeral Mass.

Symbols of Donal’s life presented at the start of Mass were a dog leash, reflecting his love of his canine friends; a book – he loved to read to his grandchildren, who meant the world to him and who were his pride and joy; and his radio, to which he listened avidly.

Readings at Mass were by sister-in-law Marian Butler and niece Charipa Kelly, while nieces, nephews and his sister Marie Butler undertook the Prayers of the Faithful.

The Offertory gifts were brought forward by Clare Halligan (sister) and Kathleen Phelan (sister-in-law).

Donal’s nephew Neung Kelly sang I Surrender– Donal loved to hear Neung sing, while the singing of hymns was by the Delaney sisters, Louise and Angela.

During Mass, Fr Little, a family friend, paid a fitting tribute to the many fine qualities that Donal Butler brought to his life.

Following Mass, Donal was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is deeply mourned by wife Fiona, son Gavin, his adored grandchildren Lee and Ellie, Gavin’s partner Clodagh, brother Seán (Carlow), sisters Marie (Carlow) and Clare (Rathvilly), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, for the friendship of his ‘right hand man’ John Kelly, who was so supportive to Donal throughout his illness, by his nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Donal’s family extend sincere thanks to Rory Healy for the professionalism of Healy Funeral Directors at a time of such great loss.

…