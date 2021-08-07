Donnelly says he’s ‘fully committed’ to legislation for safe access zones at abortion clinics

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he is “fully committed” to legislation for safe access zones around abortion clinics.

He issued a statement after a report that new laws which would have seen safe access zones set up outside hospitals and clinics for abortion services had been ‘shelved’ by Government.

Legislation to protect patients and staff from intimidation with 100 metre safe zones around facilities had been promised back in 2018.

However, the Irish Examiner reported that the Department of Health would now rely instead on existing public order law to police any protests.

Mr Donnelly said: “As Minister for Health, I am fully committed to the introduction of legislation on safe access zones around our healthcare facilities. This commitment is in the Programme for Government.

“It was originally intended to provide for safe access to termination of pregnancy services in the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018. However, a number of legal issues were identified which necessitated further consideration.

“Officials in the Department of Health continue to work with me to ensure safe access around medical facilities.

“I have also been engaging with a range of stakeholders and civil society groups in relation to the review of the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Act which is being finalised with a view to it starting in the coming weeks.

“A priority for me as Minister for Health is women’s healthcare and the provision of safe services for all women.”

The department claimed there has been a “limited” number of reports of protests since the introduction of abortion in 2019, which they say is an “extremely positive development”.

Limerick City and County Councillors wrote to Mr Donnelly last month asking for him to prioritise legislation for safe zones after ongoing anti-abortion protests outside University Maternity Hospital, Limerick (UMHL) and other healthcare settings.

Campaigner Ailbhe Smyth told the Irish Examiner: “It shows a disregard for the general position, in view of the electorate who clearly voted for care and compassion.

“The vast majority of people had to curtail their movements and there have been noticeably fewer protests, right across the board [since Covid].

“This is a very flawed evidence base on which to make a decision, even a provisional decision on this legislation.”

Safe access zones have been introduced in many countries including parts of the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.