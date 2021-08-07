Kildare man Myles Kehoe was a dedicated follower of the Lilywhites

The late Myles Kehoe

By Charlie Keegan

MYLES Kehoe, Sharon Avenue, Browneshill Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of SignaCare, Killerig on Tuesday 1 July, was a lifelong, dedicated follower of Kildare football teams.

A native of Newtownallen, Maganey, close to where counties Kildare, Carlow and Laois merge, Myles never made any secret of his devotion to the Lilywhites and liked nothing more than extolling the football virtues of the men in all-white.

Myles, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday on Saturday 7 August, was son of the late Denis and Bridget (née Kealy) Kehoe. He has one surviving sister Joan Kane, who resides in Castledermot.

He left school at an early age and went to work with Brennan’s Butchers in Dublin Street, Carlow. For the remainder of his working life, Myles was employed by Brennan’s, being a popular, hard-working figure behind the counter, serving the victualling needs of the people of Carlow town and surrounding areas for half a century, retiring at the age of 65.

Myles was married to Rose Hovenden from Ballylinan, Co Laois, who predeceased him in June 2019 at the age of 86, having married in 1965. Myles and Rose celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2015 with a quiet, family gathering. They were a couple who liked to avoid fuss around any such occasion.

While Gaelic football was the greatest sporting interest of Myles Kehoe, he was a talented pitch and putt player, winning a number of competitions, including captain’s prizes in the Carlow area, when the popularity of the sport was at its height in the 1960s.

A man of simple tastes, Myles was an individual who followed an established routine throughout his life. An example of that was the fact he took off the same two weeks in August every year as annual holidays from Brennan’s.

The Kehoes were among the first residents of Sharon Avenue when the estate was built in the early 1960s and they spent their married life there, happily rearing their family and enjoying the friendship of their neighbours.

Myles was a keen gardener and his ‘green fingers’ were reflected in the fact that he won a number of prizes for his garden and flowers over the years. He took great pride in the appearance of the Kehoe garden.

For a number of years he was a familiar figure as ‘the man who walked the small, white dog’ in the Browneshill area. The dog was a West Highland Terrier.

Myles enjoyed a social drink in The Little Owl pub across the road from Brennan’s, while he was an occasional devotee of Reddy’s, Tullow Street.

In recent years, Myles suffered from failing eyesight and his hearing also deteriorated. He had been a resident at SignaCare for the final four years of his life, where he received exceptional care and attention and was quite content.

The funeral Mass for Myles Kehoe was celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where he worshipped since its opening in 1976. Fr Tom Dillon, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, celebrated the Mass, at which the readings were by Jack Galvin (grandson) and Myles Kane (nephew).

The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Conor Galvin (grandson) and Chris Kane (niece).

The singing of hymns was by Clara Hutchinson.

Fr Dillon paid a fitting tribute to Myles during Mass.

Afterwards, he was laid to rest with wife Rose in Ballylinan, with Fr Tom reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is survived by his Breda Galvin (Listowel, Kerry) and Anne Gleeson (Tipperary), sister Joan Kane (Castledermot), sons-in-law John and Frank, his five grandsons Jack, Conor, Mark, Evan and Bryn, by nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and his circle of friends. Myles was predeceased by his brothers Denis (Dinny) (Carlow), Paddy (Newtownallen), and Timmy (Wicklow).