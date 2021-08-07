  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of girl (2) in Tyrone

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of girl (2) in Tyrone

Saturday, August 07, 2021

Cate McCurry, PA

A man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl in Co Tyrone.

The child was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon but later died.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) major investigation team arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon.

“The child later died in hospital.

“As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by family liaison officers.

“We will update you in due course but, at this time, there are no further details.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bus driver who died in tragic accident in Co Cork praised as ‘loyal and fun’

Saturday, 07/08/21 - 2:18pm

Donnelly says he’s ‘fully committed’ to legislation for safe access zones at abortion clinics

Saturday, 07/08/21 - 12:46pm

Thunderstorm warning in place with flooding expected

Saturday, 07/08/21 - 11:55am