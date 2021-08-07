Northern Ireland reports six further Covid-related deaths

By Cate McCurry, PA

Six more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in the North.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,349 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,219.

A total of 2,310,931 vaccines have also been administered.

Walk-in mobile vaccination centres will be operating across Northern Ireland this weekend. From today, first dose Pfizer vaccines are also available for 16 and 17 year olds 💉 For more info on how to get a jab, visit @nidirect ➡️https://t.co/ygDvQlhn3L pic.twitter.com/khhIRqZcMt — Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 6, 2021

A number of walk-in mobile vaccination centres are operating across Northern Ireland this weekend.

From Friday, first dose Pfizer vaccines were also made available for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The first death in Northern Ireland of a child aged under 15 linked to Covid-19 was also recorded on Friday.

The weekly bulletin of Covid-19 figures revealed 19 deaths in the most recent period.

People aged 75 and over accounted for more than three-quarters of the deaths, but it also included the first death in the region in the under-15 age group.

NI #COVID19 data has been updated: 1,349 positive cases and sadly, six deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. 2,310,931 vaccines administered in total. Vaccines ➡️https://t.co/Yfa0hHVmRL The dashboard will be updated again on Monday 9 August. pic.twitter.com/tBXUOsFSKc — Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 vaccination centre in west Belfast is offering all pregnant women a mother and baby pack after receiving the jab over the weekend.

The mobile clinic at Colin Town Square on the Stewartstown Road, runs from 11am until 7pm.

There are also limited numbers available for 16 to 17-year-olds to receive their first vaccination.