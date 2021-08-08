John was a talented footballer and musician who loved horse racing

The late John Kenny

By Charlie Keegan

JOHN Kenny, Radharc Oisín, Graiguecullen, Carlow, who passed away peacefully on Monday 28 June at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family, was born at Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen but lived throughout his early life in the Kenny home at MacGamhna Road, Carlow.

Born on 12 March 1951, John was eldest of seven children of the late Michael and Julia (née Callinan), being predeceased by two siblings – brother Michael, who died in 2002 at the age of 47, and sister Mary Ray, who passed away aged 61 in 2014.

John was educated by the Christian Brothers at primary and secondary level in Carlow town. John started working in Corcoran’s Mineral Waters and then worked in the Cold Rolling factory. He joined the Youth Centre Band established by the late Fr John Fingleton during the mid-1960s and discovered a talent for music. He played clarinet in the band and that led to John joining the Army School of Music in Dublin in 1972. He was posted to the Band of the Curragh Command, where he played clarinet for around 25years.

During his years in The Curragh, John was part of a number of overseas music trips, including performing in Germany. He was a lover of classical music – Mario Lanza was a favourite singer of his – but in general, he enjoyed most genres – classical, country and western and modern.

A talented Gaelic footballer, John came up through the ranks of Éire Óg GFC, playing at minor, under-21 and senior levels. He won a number of championships with the Teach Asca club, captaining the under-21 team to county championship success in 1972, beating a strong Fenagh side in the final. He was senior Éire Óg captain in 1979, when the YIs were going for a four-in-a-row of SFC titles, but were denied by Tinryland in the county final.

John was a talent soccer player with Park Celtic. He played in midfield and his soccer skills led to him being offered trials with Waterford FC, the League of Ireland side.

For a long number of years, John suffered from failing eyesight – a hereditary condition within his family – leading finally to complete loss of sight. John married Marie Nolan in 1974 and lived at Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen before moving to Radharc Oisín in 2014, after separating from his wife.

In June 2019, John attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Carlow CBS successes of 1968 and 1969 in winning the Clonard Cup (Leinster B Senior Schools Football Championship). He greatly enjoyed the celebratory function in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

John was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday 29 June. His remains were removed to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Thursday at noon, where John’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Liam Lawton, CC, Graiguecullen-Killeshin. People who could not attend the Mass had the facility of viewing on webcam.

Three significant symbols of John’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass – an Éire Óg jersey was presented by John Farrell, a lifelong friend; his clarinet was brought forward by Sarah Jane Carr, niece; while a statue of a horse was presented by Kevin Feeney, nephew. John enjoyed a flutter on the horses – both flat and National Hunt – and was considered to be a shrewd punter. The offertory gifts were brought up by his nieces Michelle Kenny and Natalie Murphy.

The readings at Mass were by Stephen Kenny, nephew, and Amy Murphy, niece, while Prayers of the Faithful

were recited by John’s nieces Julieanne Ray, Lisa Hurley, Gillian Barron and Jacqueline Kenny.

At the end of Mass, John’s brother Ollie paid a fitting tribute to the many qualities his older brother brought to his life.

Fr Lawton was joined in the singing of the hymns at Mass by Karen Kelly, with Mary Gaskin as organist.

Following Mass, John was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with his parents, brother and sister, with Fr Lawton reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Members of Éire Óg formed a guard of honour at the cemetery.

John is survived by his siblings Janet Kenny (Graiguecullen), Ollie Kenny (Centaur Street, Carlow), Loretto Feeney (Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen) and Noelle Kenny (MacGamhna Road), by his wife Marie, by his brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Mary, uncle Joe, by nephews, nieces, relatives and former music, Gaelic football and soccer colleagues.

May John’s gentle soul rest in peace.