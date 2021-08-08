Man seriously injured in Limerick assault

Sunday, August 08, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí in Mayorstone are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident that occurred at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross with serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am this morning to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.

