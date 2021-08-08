MEP calls for ‘complete review’ of Covid restrictions

James Cox

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher had called for a complete review of all regulations and restrictions in light of the successful rollout of Ireland’s Covid 19 vaccination programme.

Mr Kelleher said “we can be proud as a nation about how we, as a society, have embraced the chance to receive a vaccine”.

“With this opportunity, however, must come additional freedoms,” he added.

He feels Covid regulations should be reviewed “in light of the reality on the ground”.

The MEP called for a “revised and simplified set of rules” by the end of August, when the HSE has said the majority of the adult population will be fully vaccinated.

“Of course, we need to aware of the challenges that come with the Delta variant, but the people of Ireland must feel the bonus that comes from exceeding all expectations when it comes to vaccination uptake.

“The people of Ireland, especially our young people, have endured an awful lot. Particular sectors, such as the music and late night hospitality industries, as well as the arts, need to know about what happens next and crucially when.”

“It’s time the Irish people, especially our young people, got to live their lives again now that we have protected our most vulnerable citizens,” concluded Mr Kelleher.