Mick Mulvaney and Brendan Boyle to speak at Kennedy Summer School

James Cox

Former White House chief of staff and US Congressman Brendan Boyle have been announced as speakers at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co Wexford in September.

The pair will discuss ‘just how polarised America really is’ at the even which takes place from September 2nd to 4th.

More than 30 guest speakers will participate in debates on a wide range of subjects. The main focus will be placed on topical issues in Irish and US politics with leading expert speakers from both sides of the Atlantic, plus key discussions on Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol will take place along with the impact of Covid-19.

Professor Luke O’Neill, Tommie Gorman, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Minister Darragh O’Brien and Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry are some of the guests taking part.

Mick Mulvaney is an American politician who has been a White House chief of staff and the director of the US Office of management and budget.

After working at a law firm for a while, he became interested in entering politics in the mid-2000s.

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle was elected to the Pennsylvania state legislature in 2008, becoming the first Democrat to ever represent this legislative district. Two years later his brother, Kevin, was also elected to the state legislature, making them the first brothers to serve together in the state House. In 2014, Congressman Boyle pulled off an upset win over three better-funded rivals to be elected to Congress.

The first event of the summer school will feature Prof O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin at 6pm on Friday, September 3rd. Prof O’Neill will participate in ‘The Noel Whelan Interview’ where he will be discussing the turbulence of life during Covid-19; he will be interviewed by Virgin Media’s Zara King.

The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with New Ross Municipal District, Wexford County Council and Boston College. The Kennedy Summer School Directors include Willie Keilthy, Larry Donnelly, Dr Brian Murphy, Sinead McSweeney, Eileen Dunne, Eamonn Hore and Dr Bob Mauro.

A limited number of tickets to the 2021 Summer School will be released for sale in early August.

Information on the event and its schedule can be found on www.kennedysummerschool.ie.