Walk-in vaccine centre success continues with 5,000 people in attendance on Saturday

James Cox

The head of the HSE says 5,000 people attended walk-in Covid vaccination centres yesterday.

Paul Reid says over 89 per cent of adults are now partially vaccinated, while more than 77 per cent have received their two doses.

The walk-in clinics continue today in over 20 locations.

They are open to people aged over 16 who have yet to receive their first dose.

Immunology Professor at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, is encouraging younger people to attend the clinics.

Prof Mills said: “This is fantastic news to see the enthusiasm for vaccination among the younger population, this is going to be an essential part of solving the problem of Covid-19 in the entire population so it’s very important that younger people get vaccinated as well as older people.”

Here are the locations and times for the walk-in vaccination centres operating this weekend:

Carlow

Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-12.15pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9am-12.15pm.

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 4.30pm-8.30pm and Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm.

Clare

West County Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Cork

Cork City Hall: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.

Mallow GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-3pm.

Clonakilty GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 1pm-3pm.

Bantry Primary Care Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3.15pm-4.30pm.

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-4.30pm.

Dublin

Aviva Stadium: An AstraZeneca second-dose walk-in clinic will be open on Saturday, August 7th 2pm-4.30pm for people who received their first AstraZeneca dose more than four weeks ago. First dose vaccines will not be available.

O’Reilly Hall, UCD: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-5pm.

Citywest Convention Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3pm-6.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 3pm-6.30pm.

National Show Centre, Swords: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and 1.45pm-6pm.

Galway

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-2pm.

Galway Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre: Sunday, August 8th, 10am-11am.

Kerry Sports Academy: Saturday, August 7th, 9.15am-11am.

Kildare:

Punchestown Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 9.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Laois

Midlands Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 9am-4pm.

Leiteim

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Unit: Sunday, August 8th, 9am-5pm.

Limerick

Limerick Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm.

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-5pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.

Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 12pm-4pm and Saturday, August 7th, 12pm-4pm.

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 3pm-7.30pm, Saturday, August 7th, 1.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Offaly

Tullamore Court Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 8am-4pm.

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 11am-4pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.

Sligo

Sligo Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 85h, 10am-2pm.

Tipperary

Clonmel Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 1pm-4pm and Friday, August 6th, 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm.

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday, August 7th, 12.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 12.30pm-4.30pm.

Westmeath

Bloomfield House Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-5pm.

Wexford

Kilanerin Community Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-2pm.

Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-12.30pm.

More information on the locations and facilities at vaccination centres nationwide can be found on the HSE website.