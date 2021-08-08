Willie was blessed with an unending energy and a tremendous work ethic

The late Willie Byrne

By Charlie Keegan

WILLIAM (Willie) Byrne, ‘Buena Vista’, Clogrennane, Carlow, whose death occurred on Wednesday 7 July at University Hospital Waterford (UHW), was the much-loved and greatly respected husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather of the Byrne family.

Willie, who would have celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday 22 July, was the second oldest and last surviving member of his family, having been predeceased by his four sisters and one brother.

He was originally from Kilcannon, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford and was educated by the Christian Brothers in Island Road. As a teenager, Willie had to finish his secondary schooling early to help out on the small farm holding of his Aunt Sarah in Kilmuckridge near Gorey. He subsequently worked in St Senan’s psychiatric hospital, Brownswood, Enniscorthy before Willie’s life took another turn, when he answered a newspaper advertisement for a milk delivery man for John Joe Byrne, a prominent dairy farmer in Lower Rossmore, Carlow.

He got the job and quickly became a familiar and popular figure delivering milk to households in Graiguecullen and the surrounding area, where he was well known for his reliability and fairness, with family members only recently becoming aware of his many acts of kindness to those who occasionally couldn’t find the money to pay for their milk.

Willie quickly found romance and his life partner while at a mission in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, where he met Kathleen O’Reilly from nearby Ballyhide, Carlow. They quickly became an item and married in the same church on 25 September 1956, beginning a lifelong commitment to each other that remained steadfast and loyal right to the end.

Following their marriage, Willie and Kathleen lived for a short time in Kathleen’s home with her parents Tommy and Julia.

With the building of what were then called ‘council houses’ and with an acre of ground, they secured their new home in Clogrennane, where they spent all of their happy married life and were a huge part of a then small, but now much bigger community of loyal neighbours and friends.

As their family started to arrive, Willie, in always wanting to be the very best family provider, looked to improve his circumstances and took up employment in the sugar beet factory, which was then just taking root in Carlow. Having started on the building of the factory, Willie went on to forge a fulfilling and widely respected career in the sugar storage and packaging plant, where he progressed to the position of production supervisor.

He worked there right up to his retirement in 1994, never missing a day. Although working seven-day 12-hour shifts all his life in the sugar plant, Willie always cultivated his acre of ground at the house and supplied vegetables to the local grocery shops in Graiguecullen and Carlow. Often these were delivered on the back of his trusty ‘three-speed’ bike, with the bigger bags of spuds delivered via his father-in-law’s pony and cart. He was always grateful for the help he received from neighbours with their horse and plough and later tractors. Blessed with an unending energy and a tremendous work ethic, Willie also found time to help out local farmers, always willing to take on the hardest and most physical of jobs. In all his endeavours, he set the most exacting standards for himself; he expected the same of others and never asked anyone to do something that he wouldn’t do himself. He always spoke his mind and admired honesty and hard work in others.

In his free time, he was a keen follower of the Wexford hurlers, having been brought up on the great Wexford teams of the 1950s that included the Rackard brothers, Art Foley, Jim English, Mick Morrissey and Nick O’Donnell – household names at that time of unprecedented success for ‘the land of the purple and gold’.

Willie was a familiar and popular figure among his neighbours and to anyone passing his Clogrennane home, where invariably he would be seen sweeping, clipping hedges, always having a word and interested in the ‘local news’.

When Willie and Kathleen reached their golden wedding anniversary in September 2016, their achievement was marked by the parish community with a special Mass in St Clare’s Church, celebrated by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin. Later, there was a low-key but beautiful family gathering in the Lord Bagenal Inn, Leighlinbridge, with all of Willie and Kathleen’s families and friends.

Fr John is a great friend and supporter of the Byrne family and during his regular visits there would be many discussions about the topics of the day, family and local affairs.

For many years, Willie enjoyed a social drink on a Saturday night with Kathleen. Clerkin’s ‘Stonehaven’ in Carlow was their ‘local’, where they would enjoy a quite drink together as well as having the chat with other couples and people they knew.

Throughout his long life, Willie was always grateful for any help he received, especially the medical care, and he always was guided and accepting of their professional advice. This was very evident in relation to the treatment he received in University Hospital Waterford in the final weeks of his life when, despite his failing health, he still continued to be in good humour and respectful, saying: “I know they are doing their best.”

An avid reader, Willie liked nothing more than reading the daily newspaper, The Nationalist and the Enniscorthy Echo, especially keen to understand and keep abreast of important matters, national and local.

A deservedly popular man in the community that he joined some 68 years ago, his sudden and unexpected death has left a huge void for his family, friends and neighbours.

Fr Dunphy led prayers at the Byrne home on Thursday 8 July and again at Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on the Friday.

Willie’s remains were removed to St Clare’s Church on Saturday morning for his requiem Mass at noon, celebrated by Fr John.

Readings at Mass were by his sons Gerard and Pascal, while the Communion reflection was by Willie’s daughter Michelle. A eulogy, outlining the many fine qualities Willie Byrne brought to his life, was delivered by his son Arthur.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Catriona Kelly, with Áine Shiels organist. Willie’s granddaughter Nicola Byrne was central to the selection of the readings and prayers and his grandchildren were involved in reading the Prayers of the Faithful and the presentation of symbols of Willie’s life.

Following Mass, Willie was laid to rest in Killeshin cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Willie is mourned by his loving wife Kathleen, his proud children Arthur (Kilkenny), Pascal (Crossneen, Carlow), Gerry (Rush, Co Dublin), Michelle Nolan (Kilkenny Road, Carlow) and Derek (Kellistown, Carlow); son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Mary, Dympna and Loretto, cherished grandchildren Derina, Kevin, Annaeise, Ashlyn, Sinéad, Suzanne, Nicola, Helen, Adam, Jessica, Luke and Chloe, by his six great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.

Willie was greatly loved by his 12 grandchildren, to whom he was a role model, a man with a kind listening ear, who always imparted sound advice.

May he rest in peace.