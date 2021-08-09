Covid: Double-vaccinated make up 17% of infections, as 1,522 new cases recorded

  • Home >
Monday, August 09, 2021

People who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine account for 17 per cent of new cases detected in the past two weeks, according to the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

On Monday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) confirmed 1,522 new cases of the virus, with 217 people now in hospital, including 34 in intensive care.

Almost 20,000 cases have been recorded over the last fortnight, with Dr Holohan explaining in a statement on Monday that the level of infections among vaccinated people “is entirely in keeping with what we expect as an increasing proportion of our population get vaccinated”.

“It’s important to remember that this does not mean vaccines are not effective. While they will not prevent every case, they provide excellent protection against severe disease and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation,” he added.

Those who are waiting on their second dose of the vaccine, or have only recently received it are reminded they are not fully vaccinated until one week after the second Pfizer jab, or two weeks after the second AstraZeneca or Moderna jab.

For the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccine, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the shot.

“Please remember that you should stay at home if you have any cold or flu symptoms even if you are fully vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19,” deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn added.

“We must work together to continue to limit the spread of the disease in our communities and key to this is not attending the workplace or socialising if you have any symptoms,” he said.

