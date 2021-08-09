Death notices and funeral announcements

Ian Brennan

56 Gleann na Bearu, Bagenalstown and formerly of 42 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on August 6th, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Michelle, much loved father of Kayla, Becky, Aaron, Keelan, Faye and Coby, adored son of Jimmy and the late Margaret and cherished brother of Sharon and Denise. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, father, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Ian Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Ian’s Funeral Mass (50 ppl) will take place on Monday at 2pm in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Ian’s Funeral cortége will leave his father Jimmy’s home, 42 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen at 1.30pm on Monday enroute to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

His many friends, colleagues and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Ian’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Breda Kirwan

Mullawnree, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in Gorey District Hospital.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Seamus and mother of James and Matthew. She will be sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Cillian, Aine, Keith, Shane, Sophie, Celine and Dylan, her daughters-in-law Liz and Helen, her brothers and sisters Robert, John and Tony, Sr. Esther and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place for Breda on Tuesday at 12 o’clock with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda’s funeral mass will be streamed live on the following link: http://www.boolavoguechurch.ie