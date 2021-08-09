Eleven Carlow clubs to benefit under sports programme

ALMOST a dozen sports clubs in Carlow received funding totalling 159,652 under the new Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding for sports equipment for 11 clubs and organisations in Carlow.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor said: “This funding will help support our clubs and organisations in providing the facilities necessary to achieve our objectives of increased participation in sport and also help realise the immense benefits that physical activity can bring to all our lives.’’
The Carlow TD added: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants in receipt of grant funding today, particularly the volunteers at club level who made the applications and are the lifeblood of clubs and sporting organisations all over our county.
‘‘Under this year’s programme, funding is being allocated to organisations which are striving to serve all of the community and especially those groups where there are traditionally lower participation levels. There is also a particular focus on promoting and growing female participation levels across our sports.
“Apart from the pleasure we all get from watching an event like the Olympics, the health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved.”
Asca GFC
Portable goals and sports equipment €1,938
Carlow Cricket Club
Revitilisation Project Cricket €5,455
Carlow Dragon Boat Club
Further development of club €5,514
Carlow Road Cycling Club
Purchase of cycling equipment for youth cycling €8,977
Carlow Rowing Club
Continue the growth of membership €59,943
Fenagh Sports Grounds Co Ltd
Equipment €23,716
Naomh Bríd Camogie Club
Goalposts, training equipment and gear €6,544
Slaney Valley Cycling Club
Equipment €33,389
ML Syndicate Mountain Biking Club
Purchase of equipment to improve timed training €2,775
Tullow Area School Completion Programme
Get Going Get Active programme Carlow €7,403