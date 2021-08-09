Eleven Carlow clubs to benefit under sports programme

ALMOST a dozen sports clubs in Carlow received funding totalling 159,652 under the new Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding for sports equipment for 11 clubs and organisations in Carlow.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said: “This funding will help support our clubs and organisations in providing the facilities necessary to achieve our objectives of increased participation in sport and also help realise the immense benefits that physical activity can bring to all our lives.’’

The Carlow TD added: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants in receipt of grant funding today, particularly the volunteers at club level who made the applications and are the lifeblood of clubs and sporting organisations all over our county.

‘‘Under this year’s programme, funding is being allocated to organisations which are striving to serve all of the community and especially those groups where there are traditionally lower participation levels. There is also a particular focus on promoting and growing female participation levels across our sports.

“Apart from the pleasure we all get from watching an event like the Olympics, the health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved.”

Asca GFC

Portable goals and sports equipment €1,938

Carlow Cricket Club

Revitilisation Project Cricket €5,455

Carlow Dragon Boat Club

Further development of club €5,514

Carlow Road Cycling Club

Purchase of cycling equipment for youth cycling €8,977

Carlow Rowing Club

Continue the growth of membership €59,943

Fenagh Sports Grounds Co Ltd

Equipment €23,716

Naomh Bríd Camogie Club

Goalposts, training equipment and gear €6,544

Slaney Valley Cycling Club

Equipment €33,389

ML Syndicate Mountain Biking Club

Purchase of equipment to improve timed training €2,775

Tullow Area School Completion Programme

Get Going Get Active programme Carlow €7,403