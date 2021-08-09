Gardaí questioning two women after man stabbed in Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí are questioning two women about the stabbing of a man in Limerick yesterday morning.

The man was discovered with serious stab wounds on a footpath on Cosgrave Park, Moyross in the early hours of Sunday, gardaí said.

Gardai believe the man was stabbed at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty sometime between 3am and 4am.

Appealing for witnesses “following a serious assault incident” a garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross with serious injuries”.

“He was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.”

The spokeswoman appealed specifically “for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15a.m. and 4a.m. this morning Sunday 8th August, 2021 to come forward, Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage”.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that two women arrested yesterday in connection with the man’s injuries were “still being detained”.

The two women are being questioned by gardaí under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, the investigation is ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.