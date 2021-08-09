Historic Borris ewe breeders show returns

The long running Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association will hold their 58th annual show this Saturday 14 August.

Judging will take place before the sale at Borris Mart, with the ewe lamb sale starting at 10.30am and hogget ewes at 12.30pm.

Sheep selling in Borris has rich history. Prior to Borris Mart, sheep would have sold at the famous annual fair in Borris and would have been a tradition for generations. However, seeing the winds of change, local auctioneer and publican Jimmy O’Connor established Borris Mart around 60 years ago. A group of dedicated breeders came together to form the Borris Ewe Breeders Association and established a show and sale at the mart.

Some things have changed in the mart over the years. A pub at the location that used to serve drinks to farmers was closed, as it was hampering sales, while Leinster Marts later bought the premises. However, Borris Ewe Breeders’ sale and show continues.

Borris ewes have been described as the Rolls-Royce of sheep and they are a cross between a Suffolk ram and Cheviot ewe. The genetics are said to give the breed extra growth.

Around 100 breeders within 20 miles of Borris are affiliated to the group.