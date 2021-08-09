Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann are forecasting a mixed week ahead with showers and rain expected throughout.

Today will be mostly cloudy or misty this morning with showery outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It should brighten up this afternoon with sunny intervals and showers. The showers will be heavy at times, especially in the midlands and east, with some localised thundery downpours bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tuesday will be largely dry day for many, with just a few light showers about, mainly in the west.

It will be a rather cloudy day overall, with the best of the sunny breaks occurring during the morning or early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light southwest or variable breezes.

Wednesday is set to be worse with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain , which will push eastwards over the country during the morning and early afternoon.

Brighter, clearer and sunnier conditions with just isolated showers will develop in Atlantic counties by late morning, however, before gradually extending elsewhere through the rest of the day.

They said lows of nine to 13 degrees are expected.

The national forecaster say current indications suggest Thursday will be a rather breezy or blustery day with sunny spells and showers.

The focus of the heaviest showers looks likely to be in the west and northwest. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will be strong to near gale on coasts. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees.

Sunny spells and showers for Friday, with the showers mainly affecting the midlands, west and north. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds, which will be fresh to strong and gusty up along western and northwestern coasts.