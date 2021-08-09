Restored Bunclody forge open to the public on Wednesday

A restored historic Bunclody forge will be in operation and open to the public this Wednesday.

The forge had been been family run from 1885 until 1992 when Martin Nolan, a third generation farrier and blacksmith, passed away.

The forge on Foundry Lane, Bunclody had fallen in dereliction until substantial restoration work by the Kelly family, led by builder Liam, over the last 10 months.

“It’s about keeping Martin’s memory alive and highlighting the forge business,” said Liam.

Some of the historic forge instruments are still in place while while a host of items have been donated by local people.

Proceedings begin at 4pm this Wednesday. The forge will be started up at 4pm and at 5pm skilled farriers are set to make horse shoes and shoe a horse.

It is hoped to have a craft display on the day including copper and timber carvings.

Canon Seamus de Val and Reverend Trevor Sergeant will bless the forge at around 6pm while the forge will be officially opened by Liam’s parents Ann and Willie Kelly around 7pm.

The long term home is that the forge will become part of a walking trail in south Carlow and north Wexford and attraction for local visitors.

Full story in next week’s paper