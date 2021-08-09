Up to 13 gardaí questioned over alleged ‘squaring away’ of road traffic offences

David Raleigh

Up to 13 individual gardaí were interviewed on Monday at a Limerick Garda station as part of an investigation into the alleged “squaring away” of fixed charge penalty notices and related court summonses, according to an informed source.

The 13 gardaí questioned were not arrested. They all presented at the Garda station by scheduled appointment and were all interviewed under caution.

This comes after a high-ranking garda was questioned as part of the same probe, which was first reported by The Journal on Friday.

When asked for comment about the questioning of individual gardaí on Monday, a Garda Headquarters spokeswoman replied: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on on-going investigations.”

The majority of the gardaí who have been questioned are, or have served in the Limerick Garda Division.

Allegations against members of the force serving in Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, as well as the Dublin Metropolitan Region, are also being investigated.

The probe is being led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), under the direction of Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, whose promotion to the head of the specialised garda investigation unit was announced on Monday.

Reports

Despite some media reports that around 250 gardaí had been questioned as part of the probe, in fact, approximately 60 gardaí have been interviewed in total, including those questioned today, the source added.

A number of civilians who are suspected of having fixed charge penalty notices or court summonses cancelled by gardaí have also been interviewed.

The high-ranking garda is believed to have been questioned by GNBCI detectives at their solicitor’s office.

The informed source said they believe it is likely more high-ranking gardaí will be questioned, along with more junior members of the force.

The questioning of gardaí and civilians comes after the seizure of mobile phones and documents at garda stations, in addition to private households.

It is understood a number of rank and file gardaí have claimed superior officers directed them to cancel traffic tickets.

Four serving gardaí, along with a retired superintendent, have been charged and are awaiting trial on a total of 42 counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the GNBCI probe, which relates to fixed charge notices about alleged offences including, speeding, driving without insurance, failing to produce insurance, and holding a mobile phone while driving.

The five accused facing trial at Limerick Circuit Court are retired superintendent Edmund “Eamon” O’Neill (54), with an address in Co Clare; Sergeant Anne Marie Hassett (37), with an address in Co Clare; Sergeant Michelle Leahy (45), with an address in Co Limerick; Garda Tom McGlinchey (49), with an address in Co Tipperary; and Garda Colm Geary (35), with an address in Co Clare.