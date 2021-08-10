Browneshill Dolmen finally reopens to visitors

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Browneshill Dolmen, one of Carlow’s most significant historic sites, has just reopened, having been closed for remedial works since November.

The news has been warmly welcomed by local people, including cllrs Fergal Browne and Fintan Phelan.

“It’s great news and the works that were carried out by the Office of Public Works are really good. They’ve opened up pathways and the area around the dolmen itself so people can appreciate it more,” said cllr Browne.

The date of the dolmen’s construction has been estimated at between 4,900 and 5,500 years ago and experts believe religious rites were performed at the site. It may also have served as a form of border marker and has fascinated both Carlovians and visitors alike for centuries.

“I think that it’s great news that it’s reopened. It’s a pity that it took so long, but the dolmen is our gem and I appreciate the work that’s been done there,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Browne also said that more work with information boards to explain the significance of the weight of the capstone could be added to the information boards on site. He would also like Carlow County Council to mark the summer and winter solstices at the dolmen.

“This is a new chapter for the dolmen and between the OPW and Carlow County County, we should be able to give it the prominence that it deserves,” concluded cllr Browne.