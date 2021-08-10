Carlow sunflower farm proving to be hugely popular

A CARLOW sunflower farm has been brightening up countless people’s days.

Swan’s sunflower farm in Ballyvergal opened to the public to come and pick flowers on Saturday 31 July, with an almighty turnout on its opening days,

‘‘With the year everybody’s had, sunflowers do cheer you up a bit. They are great and they brighten up the table too,” said Keith Swan.

This is the first year the Swans have grown sunflowers. The land is typically filled with cereal crops, wheat and barley, but now there is a breathtaking 20 acres of yellow and orange hues.

‘‘I lost a good friend earlier this year and we decided to grow something to cheer us all up,” said Keith. “They are very cheery. When they started to grow well, we decided to open it up.’’

Sunflowers also help to replenish soil and are a good break crop as well.

The farm has proven hugely popular. Families, photographers and flower lovers have all ventured out.

News of the farm spread quickly after Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather posted about it online.

‘‘It took off from there,’’ said Keith. ‘‘We just thought we would be tipping along. Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather was out jogging and spotted us setting up.’’

Keith added: ‘‘It’s gone really, really well. People seem happy, which is the main thing. We are delighted with it.”

The farm will be open every day from 10am to 7pm for two more weeks before the flowers go out of bloom. Entry fee is €5 per person.

There is also a catering van at the farm with food and drink, run by Cathal Lawlor.