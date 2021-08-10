Covid: 1,508 new cases confirmed, CMO warns of ‘significant’ community transmission

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded as of midnight on Monday.

At 8am on Tuesday there were 206 people with the virus in hospital, 33 of whom were being treated in ICU.

In a statement released with the daily figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Covid is now “circulating to a significant degree in the community”.

However, he added: “The public’s ongoing adherence to public health advice, the high levels of vaccine uptake, and the ongoing community engagement with testing centres around the country is encouraging.”

Dr Holohan said high levels of cooperation are being reported by contact tracers, which he said must be maintained “to break chains of transmission and keep our families and communities safe”.

“Until you receive a result and if you receive a positive result from a PCR test, it is essential that you isolate and cooperate with contact tracing teams so that your close contacts can be informed.

“If you are a close contact of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, please come forward for a PCR test immediately if you have any symptoms or are not yet fully vaccinated to help stop the spread of this disease,” he added.

In the North, 1,305 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, with two additional Covid-related deaths.

There are now 311 patiens with the virus in hospital in the North, 41 of whom are in intensive care.