Death notices and funeral announcements

Tony Murphy

Pound Lane, Borris, Carlow

He passed away peacefully at his residence Pound Lane, Borris on the 7 August. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends. May Tony Rest In Peace. Tony’s funeral will take place in accordance with HSE guidelines.

Tony’s funeral cortege will leave Breen’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 11 August to St Fortchern’s Church Rathanna for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jermome Crematorium , Harolds Cross Road, Dublin at 3pm.Garden Chapel Live Streaming Link www.vimeo.com/event/139693

McEntee, Carmel (née Fox)

(Kilmore West and formerly of Tullow, County Carlow). Peacefully, on 8 August after a short illness in Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Terry McEntee and grandmother of the late Olivia and mother-in-law of the late Teresa, loving mother to Robert, David, Paul and Therese. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Brenda, Janice and Gwen, son-in-law Karl, grandchildren Casey, Makayla, Finn, David, Lucy, Connor, Isabelle, Shauna, Lauren and Jessie, great-grandchildren Robyn and Phoebe, sister Peg in Scotland, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 11th August 2021. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The Cremation service may be viewed live on Wednesday afternoon, 11th August 2021, at approx 1 pm via the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html