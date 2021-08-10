Forty new jobs to be created by care company

Stock pic

By Elizabeth Lee

HOME Instead, a private provider of home care services, has just announced the creation of 40 new jobs across its Kilkenny and Carlow offices.

The care company, which already has a 4,000-strong caregiver team working across every county in Ireland, is recruiting for 40 additional caregivers locally as part of its recruitment of 1,000 additional caregivers, who will be hired throughout the country.

Home Instead delivers essential home care to almost 7,000 clients across every county in Ireland and has been building its caregiving team over the past 12 months, with 1,000 new roles also created in 2020.

Home Instead’s caregivers deliver a range of relationship-based, non-medical care services to older people. In addition to helping keep older people safe and well, such care services can also facilitate early hospital discharge, freeing up vital capacity, or can help prevent hospitalisations in the first instance.

The increasing demand for caregiving of older people represents a challenge never before experienced, with the global population aged 65 and older set to more than double by 2050, according to a statement issued by Home Instead.

“The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital support that caregivers provide to their clients and the link they provided to the outside world to those they were caring for,” Enda Bohan, owner and managing director of Home Instead in Carlow and Kilkenny said. “We’re tremendously proud of our caregiving team and the work that they do to keep older people safe and well. We know that, where possible, older people want to continue living independent lives in their own homes and in their own communities.

“In the years ahead, Ireland, like so many countries, will face the challenge of an ageing population. Home care can play an increasingly important role in providing care to our oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

“For the vast majority of older people, ageing at home has better health outcomes, is less expensive than institutional care and can help prevent unnecessary or premature admission to long-term residential care.”