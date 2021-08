A man is in serious condition following an assault in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of incident, which occurred at approximately 7.15pm at Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght.

The man, whose age is not yet known, was removed from the scene.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital in a “serious, life-threatening condition”.

“No further information is available at this time,” a statement from Gardaí said.